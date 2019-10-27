Senior Day proved bittersweet for the seven Nebraska soccer seniors recognized prior to Sunday’s regular season-ending match against Penn State.
The Nittany Lions, riding a five-game winning streak, got an early goal from Sam Coffey in the 10th minute, and held off several late NU scoring chances in the final minutes of a 1-0 win at Hibner Stadium.
The Huskers remained tied for seventh in the Big Ten standings with 11 points at the end of the contest. The top eight in the finals standings after Wednesday's matches qualify for next week's Big Ten Tournament.
“We didn’t want it to be our last 45 minutes obviously,” NU senior mid-fielder Brenna Ochoa said. “We knew we’d have to give everything we had. I’m proud of how everyone worked. Unfortunately, we couldn’t finish.”
Ochoa tallied three of Nebraska’s six shots on goal on the day. She nearly found the equalizer late in the first half, unleashing a strike that banged off the left post.
“Their defenders kept dropping, and we knew they were going to do that,” Ochoa said. “I just decided to take a shot from further out and was hoping it would fall in, but it hit the post. ... I think it gave some people some confidence that we can do this.”
Another senior, Sinclaire Miramontez, talked about how the Huskers turned into the aggressors in the final 45 minutes and how the team’s mindset was simple.
“Our mindset was to play calm and play the way we know how to do it,” Miramontez said. “It generated a lot of offense for us. I don’t think we were defending too much in the second half, which was what we needed to be doing.
“It is frustrating, but kudos to them (PSU). They put a lot of pressure on us, and they finished their chance that they had.”
With the majority of the second half being played on the Penn State side of the field, Nittany Lions keeper Amanda Dennis came up big.
The senior recorded five of her six saves over the final half including stops on shots from Ochoa and fellow senior Meg Brandt.
Penn State will take a six-game winning streak into the Big Ten Tournament. They haven’t dropped a match since losing to Rutgers 3-2 on Oct. 6.
Nebraska finishes the season 4-10-4 but the camaraderie of the senior class was evident long after the final horn sounded on the team's regular season.
Ochoa mentioned the life-long friendships that have formed over the past five years.
“They’ve (senior teammates) been my rocks since Day 1,” Ochoa said. “It’s been such a blessing to play with them every year.”
An emotional Miramontez, who came back strong this fall after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2018, fought back tears, while echoing Ochoa’s thoughts.
“This is such a special group of seniors. When you look at it, every single one of them has been through a different journey, but that’s what makes them so unique,” Miramontez said.
“It’s been an honor to play beside them and see them grow as players. It’s been an honor to call them friends for life.”