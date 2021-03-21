Northwestern's first-half scoring spree sends Huskers to another defeat

Three first-half goals helped lift Northwestern to a 4-0 win against the Nebraska soccer team Sunday in Evanston, Illinois, extending NU's winless streak to four games.

Regan Steigleder scored in the 11th minute to get Northwestern (4-4-0) on the board, and Aurea Martin and Madi Kennel each netted goals before halftime.

Martin added her second goal of the game in the second half.

The Huskers tried to make a late offensive push, earning all three of their corner kicks in the final 25 minutes, but NU was unable to capitalize.

Nebraska (1-4-2) finished the shortened season winless in road matches, finishing 0-3-1 away from Hibner Stadium. The Huskers were outscored 9-1 in four road matches.

Nebraska will close the regular season with a pair of home matches, beginning Thursday against Rutgers.

