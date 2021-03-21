 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwestern's first-half scoring spree sends Huskers to another defeat
View Comments
topical

Northwestern's first-half scoring spree sends Huskers to another defeat

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Three first-half goals helped lift Northwestern to a 4-0 win against the Nebraska soccer team Sunday in Evanston, Illinois, extending NU's winless streak to four games.

Regan Steigleder scored in the 11th minute to get Northwestern (4-4-0) on the board, and Aurea Martin and Madi Kennel each netted goals before halftime.

Martin added her second goal of the game in the second half.

The Huskers tried to make a late offensive push, earning all three of their corner kicks in the final 25 minutes, but NU was unable to capitalize.

Nebraska (1-4-2) finished the shortened season winless in road matches, finishing 0-3-1 away from Hibner Stadium. The Huskers were outscored 9-1 in four road matches.

Nebraska will close the regular season with a pair of home matches, beginning Thursday against Rutgers.

Nebraska soccer logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News