The No. 24 Nebraska soccer team fell 3-2 to Saint Louis on Sunday at Hibner Stadium, ending the Huskers' undefeated start to the season.

After a scoreless first half, Nebraska jumped to a 1-0 lead on Eleanor Dale's penalty kick in the 56th minute.

Saint Louis quickly answered with goals in the 64th (Jess Preusser) and 67th (Katie Houck), taking a 2-1 lead. However, Dale returned the favor, scoring her second goal in the 76th. Ella Guyott threw the ball into sophomore Briley Hill, who sent a cross pass to Dale, who curved the ball to the lower back right corner of the net.

Dale is up to 12 goals this season, which leads the Big Ten.

Saint Louis midfielder Abbie Miller scored the game-winner in the 88th. Hannah Sawyer and Sophie Stram were each credited with the game-winning assists.

It's Nebraska's first loss of the season. Entering Sunday, the Huskers had six wins and one tie in seven matches.

Nebraska led in both shots (17-16) and shots on goal (11-8), but the Billikens' defense held strong.

Nebraska defenders Lauryn Anglim and Nicola Hauk, Dale and forward Sarah Weber played the complete game. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Sami Hauk tallied five saves and played the full 90 minutes.