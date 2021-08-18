Nebraska's struggles last season make senior Grace Brown's decision to return a 'no-brainer'

Grace Brown knew she had a decision to make last April.

The Nebraska defender had just finished up her senior season and was graduating in just a few weeks.

But, in the back of her mind, she knew that she was not quite ready to leave Lincoln and wanted to do something more. She's back with the Huskers with her extra year of eligibility that was granted to athletes by the NCAA.

“As soon as the season was over, obviously it wasn’t the best season that we have had here, and I think right away that I didn’t want to end my soccer career that way,” Brown said. “It was just a no-brainer.

“I’m really happy that I have this opportunity and this chance because we have such a good group of girls. I would say this is probably the most fun preseason that I’ve had. I’m super happy to be back.”

Brown is the most experienced player on a Nebraska squad that has 10 other seniors. She has appeared in every game in the past three seasons. She has taken up a leadership role for the group this fall.