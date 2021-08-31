 Skip to main content
Nebraska's Hauk named Big Ten goalkeeper of week again
Nebraska's Hauk named Big Ten goalkeeper of week again

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. Western Illinois, 8.19

Nebraska goalkeeper Sami Hauk (top) leaps to save a shot on goal as teammate Olivia Brown (22) and Western Illinois' Amy Andrews look on in the first half Thursday, Aug. 19, at Hibner Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

For the second time this season, Nebraska's Sami Hauk is the Big Ten goalkeeper of the week.

The Husker sophomore earned the honor after helping lead the Huskers to a 2-1 win against Baylor on Friday. On Sunday at Oklahoma, she played 89 minutes, tallied nine saves and kept the Sooners scoreless before leaving with an injury.

The Argyle, Texas, native has 24 saves this season and has allowed only one goal in four matches.

Nebraska will host Omaha at 7 p.m. Thursday.

 

