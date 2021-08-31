Nebraska's Hauk named Big Ten goalkeeper of week again

Nebraska goalkeeper Sami Hauk (top) leaps to save a shot on goal as teammate Olivia Brown (22) and Western Illinois' Amy Andrews look on in the first half Thursday, Aug. 19, at Hibner Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star
Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel discuss four takeaways from the Nebraska football team's media availability Tuesday.
Lincoln Journal Star
Member benefits
• Texts from top columnists
• The most breaking news
• Husker History photo galleries
• Cutting-edge commentary
For the second time this season, Nebraska's Sami Hauk is the Big Ten goalkeeper of the week.
The Husker sophomore earned the honor after helping lead the Huskers to a 2-1 win against Baylor on Friday. On Sunday at Oklahoma, she played 89 minutes, tallied nine saves and kept the Sooners scoreless before leaving with an injury.
The Argyle, Texas, native has 24 saves this season and has allowed only one goal in four matches.
Nebraska will host Omaha at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Photos: Huskers blank Western Illinois 3-0 in season opener
Western Illinois' Alieya Pires (left) heads the ball away from Nebraska's Sarah Weber (42) in the first half Thursday, Aug. 19, at Hibner Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Theresa Pujado (9) heads the ball up the field in the first half against Western Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Hibner Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Abbey Schwarz (6) leaps over Western Illinois goalkeeper Isabel Navas Rodriguez in the first half Thursday, Aug. 19, at Hibner Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Abbey Schwarz (6) collides with Western Illinois goalkeeper Isabel Navas Rodriguez as they both go for the ball as Alieya Pires (14) looks on in the first half Thursday, Aug. 19, at Hibner Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska goalkeeper Sami Hauk (top) leaps to save a shot on goal as teammate Olivia Brown (22) and Western Illinois' Amy Andrews look on in the first half Thursday, Aug. 19, at Hibner Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Western Illinois goalkeeper Isabel Navas Rodriguez (0) gets hers hands on a corner kick from Nebraska's Dakota Chan (not shown) as the Huskers' Abbey Schwarz (6) and Sarah Weber look on in the first half Thursday, Aug. 19, at Hibner Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Western Illinois' Angie Knies (left) lashes the ball past teammate Caroline Gomes (19) and Nebraska's Jordan Zade in the first half Thursday, Aug. 19, at Hibner Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Reagan Raabe (left) celebrates her opening goal for the Huskers with teammate Abbey Schwarz in the first half against Western Illinois on Thursday at Hibner Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Gwen Lane clears the ball during the first half against Western Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Hibner Stadium. Nebraska won 3-0.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Western Illinois' Ellie Kiely (center) gets in the way of a celebration by Nebraska's Allison Napora (right) after Napora's goal gave the Huskers a 2-0 lead in the first half Thursday, Aug. 19, at Hibner Stadium. Western Illinois' Lauryn Peters (5) look on.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!