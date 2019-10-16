The Nebraska soccer team will kick off a two-game road trip in Minneapolis on Thursday when the Huskers take on the struggling Golden Gophers at 4 p.m. at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.
Nebraska enters after a successful stretch on its home field, where it beat Maryland 2-0 on Friday and gutted out a 1-1 draw against No. 21 Rutgers on Sunday.
The Golden Gophers (2-10-3, 1-5-1 Big Ten) have netted seven goals this season — and four of those have been generated by the duo of Athena Kuehn and Makenzie Langdok, who have two apiece.
The Huskers (4-8-3, 3-4-1) have four players tied for the team-lead in scoring: Dakota Chan, Sinclaire Miramontez, Savanah Uveges and Meg Brandt, who each have two this season. Brandt, a senior, scored both of her goals in the win against the Terrapins.
After Thursday's match, Nebraska travels to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on No. 10 Wisconsin (10-2-1, 6-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday.