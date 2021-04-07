 Skip to main content
Nebraska soccer team turns focus to postseason play
topical

Nebraska soccer team turns focus to postseason play

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 4.3

Iowa's Rielee Fetty (left) and Nebraska's Theresa Pujado go head to head while attempting to control the ball in the second half Saturday at Hibner Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

The Nebraska soccer team will take on a win-or-go-home mindset from here on out.

The Huskers (2-5-3) will play Minnesota (5-3-3) in a Big Ten regional weekend match at 4 p.m. Thursday in Champaign, Illinois. The winner will advance to play either seventh-seeded Iowa or second-seeded Illinois on Sunday.

The winner of Sunday's game will lock up a spot in the four-team Big Ten Tournament.

The 2021 Big Ten regional weekend and tournament divisional alignment mirrors that used during football season and is used only for the initial seeding purposes during the regional weekend.

Nebraska, seeded sixth, and Minnesota, seeded third, will meet for the second time this season. The teams played to a 0-0 tie in Minneapolis in the season opener on Feb. 21.

Minnesota was picked to finish in 13th place in the Big Ten preseason poll, and then closed the regular season tied for seventh. The Huskers finished 11th in the Big Ten standings.

NU will look to build off Saturday's 1-0 win against Iowa, which snapped a six-game winless streak. Nebraska has recorded four shutouts this season, including the one against the Gophers.

Pair of Huskers net Big Ten weekly soccer honors
Behind Lane's first career goal, Huskers finally blossom in home soccer win over Iowa on beautiful spring Saturday

 

