Nebraska soccer team picks up commit from East's Carpenter

Lincoln East girls soccer player Kayma Carpenter has committed to play soccer at Nebraska, she announced on social media recently.
She’ll be a junior this season. As a sophomore last season, Carpenter smashed the school record for goals in a season, finishing with 31. The forward had four matches where she scored at least four goals. She earned first-team Super-State honors after helping lead the Spartans to a Class A state semifinals appearance.
When she joins the Huskers, she could be one of three Lincoln East players on the team. East alums Haley Peterson and Briley Hill also play for Nebraska.
All-state soccer: Meet the first-team Super-State soccer girls
SARAH WEBER (captain)
𝙈𝙞𝙙𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙧 /// 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The details: She set a Class A state record for goals in a season with 48. That includes four goals over three matches at the state tournament while leading Gretna to the state championship.
What she’s known for: “She can score goals with her right foot, left foot and on headers. She’s scored solo goals, and goals on assists from her teammates. You name it, that kid can certainly do it.” — Gretna coach Digger Hawkins
CECE BEHRENS
𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 /// 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙠𝙪𝙩𝙩 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The details: She scored a school-record 39 goals this season, breaking the record previously held by Liz Bartels. She scored six goals over three matches at the state tournament to help the Skyhawks win the state championship. She’ll play soccer in college at Omaha.
Super-State moments: “In the second game of the season, Cece scored five goals against Omaha Mercy, which was ranked second in Class B at the time, to set the tone for the season.” — Omaha Skutt coach John Carlson
KAYMA CARPENTER
𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 /// 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙀𝙖𝙨𝙩 /// 𝙨𝙤𝙥𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚
The details: She scored 31 goals, smashing the previous school record for goals in a season of 20 previously held by Jenna Cole and Ali Portell. Carpenter had four matches where she scored at least four goals.
Super-State moments: She scored three goals in the first half during a 5-0 win against Millard North, a team that would later reach the state finals. Against Lincoln Pius X, the Spartans trailed 1-0 with 10 minutes remaining before Carpenter scored two quick goals for a 2-1 win in regulation. She scored two goals in a 6-4 win against Papillion-La Vista South in the first round of the state tournament.
SAVANNAH DEFINI
𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 /// 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖 /// 𝙟𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The details: She scored 24 goals and had a massive amount of assists (18) for the state champion Dragons. She scored the game-winning goal when Gretna beat Millard North 2-1 in the state championship match.
What she’s known for: “Savannah is a very competitive player. She had a great goal tally, and a great assist tally, but she does a lot more for the team than just those stats. She’s another important part of our success this season.” — Gretna coach Digger Hawkins
BRILEY HILL
𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 /// 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙀𝙖𝙨𝙩 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The details: She scored 16 goals and had 11 assists while helping East reach the state tournament semifinals. She ranks No. 3 in program history in career goals (38) despite having her junior season canceled. She’ll play soccer at Nebraska this fall.
Super-State moments: “She had a hat trick in the district championship against Elkhorn South, with so many calm and composed finishes in a pressure situation.” — Lincoln East coach Emily Mathews
ALLIE NAPORA
𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 /// 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙇𝙖 𝙑𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The details: She scored 21 goals despite missing part of the season with a broken arm. She’ll play soccer in college at Nebraska.
Super-State moments: “Allie came back for the state tournament and scored three goals in her first contest. She knows how to put a team on her back and constantly beats defenders one-on-one to get her shot off. She is truly an outstanding player.” — Papillion-La Vista South coach Jacob Watson
GRACIE HANEBORG
𝙈𝙞𝙙𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙧 /// 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The details: She scored 33 goals and had 15 assists to lead North Platte to the state tournament. She also has the school record for career goals (75 in just three seasons) and match (six).
What she’s known for: “Her foot skills are phenomenal and she can maneuver around anyone on the field. She is a top-notch competitor who has the drive of a marathon runner and the aggression of a warrior.” — North Platte coach Sarah Kaminski
HALEY PETERSON
𝙈𝙞𝙙𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙧 /// 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙀𝙖𝙨𝙩 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The details: Lincoln East scored a ton of goals this season, and Peterson was a big reason why in helping the Spartans build the attack in the midfield. She had 15 goals and eight assists. She was dangerous on free kicks, and scored two goals at the state tournament on impressive free kicks. She ranks No. 9 in program history for career points (80) and No. 10 in career goals (30).
What she’s known for: “Her overall creativity in the midfield helped us be a dangerous attacking team. Her first touch and confidence with the ball at her feet is beautiful to watch.” — Lincoln East coach Emily Mathews
ALYSSA JUDKINS
𝘿𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 /// 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝘽𝙪𝙧𝙠𝙚 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The details: She put up big numbers for a defender with eight goals and four assists. She’ll play college soccer at Creighton.
Super-State moments: “Her free kicks were dangerous from anyplace on the field. Alyssa helped open our season's scoring by assisting our first goal of the season from a huge free kick from our defensive end 80 yards from goal that one of our forwards got on the end of and put in from 35 yards out. That moment replayed three more times with the same forward, and two of them in huge games.” — Omaha Burke coach Brian Anderson
AVI GONZALEZ
𝘿𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 /// 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 /// 𝙟𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The details: After a few losses early in the season, Gonzalez helped Marian have a 10-match winning streak to get back to the state tournament semifinals.
What she’s known for: “Avi is a fantastic defender. She is aggressive, quick, and reads the game very well. She has a tremendous work rate." — Omaha Marian coach Teresa DeGeorge
ABBY ORR
𝙂𝙤𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙚𝙚𝙥𝙚𝙧 /// 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The details: She had the crowd buzzing at the state tournament with all of her saves against Omaha Marian that kept the Bulldogs in the match before losing 1-0 in overtime. She made 202 saves this season. Orr had a 2-0 record in shootouts, including winning a shootout against Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt. She tied the school record for career shutouts (26) despite being the starting goalkeeper for only two seasons. She’ll play college softball at Tennessee-Chattanooga.
Super-State moments: “When we played Omaha Skutt and took the game to a shootout, Abby had two keys saves in the shootout to let us go on to hand Omaha Skutt their only loss of the season. An obvious defining moment would be her game against Omaha Marian at the state tournament, where she held off a barrage of 25-plus shots allowing us to take Omaha Marian into overtime after going 0-0 in regulation play. She was all over the place making saves that shocked everyone watching.” — North Platte coach Sarah Kaminski