 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Nebraska soccer team picks up commit from East's Carpenter

  • Updated
  • 0
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Lincoln East, 5.12

Lincoln East's Kayma Carpenter (bottom) tees up a shot as she's defended by Papillion-La Vista South's Kara Lang during the 2021 girls state soccer tournament.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln East girls soccer player Kayma Carpenter has committed to play soccer at Nebraska, she announced on social media recently.

She’ll be a junior this season. As a sophomore last season, Carpenter smashed the school record for goals in a season, finishing with 31. The forward had four matches where she scored at least four goals. She earned first-team Super-State honors after helping lead the Spartans to a Class A state semifinals appearance.

When she joins the Huskers, she could be one of three Lincoln East players on the team. East alums Haley Peterson and Briley Hill also play for Nebraska.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News