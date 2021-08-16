 Skip to main content
Nebraska soccer team picked to finish 12th in the Big Ten; 3 Huskers on preseason watchlist
Nebraska soccer team picked to finish 12th in the Big Ten; 3 Huskers on preseason watchlist

South Dakota vs. Nebraska, 8.11

Nebraska's Reagan Raabe (top) launches the ball forward as teammate Abbey Schwarz looks on in the first half during an exhibition match on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Hibner Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The Nebraska soccer team was picked 12th in the Big Ten's preseason poll Monday.

Penn State, ranked No. 10 in the nation, tops the poll, followed by Rutgers, which is ranked 25th nationally.

Here is the poll, as voted on by the coaches:

1. Penn State

2. Rutgers

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Wisconsin

6. Indiana

T7. Iowa

T7. Northwestern

9. Illinois

10. Minnesota

11. Purdue

12. Nebraska

13. Michigan State

14. Maryland

The Huskers landed three players on the conference's players to watch list: senior midfielder Dakota Chan and sophomore forwards Eleanor Dale and Reagan Raabe.

Chan has appeared in 36 games at Nebraska, including 32 starts, while Dale returns after having a strong freshman campaign that was cut short by injury. 

Raabe, an Omaha Marian graduate, amassed 506 minutes during NU's eight-game slate this past season.

NU opens the regular season against Western Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hibner Stadium.

