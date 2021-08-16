Nebraska soccer team picked to finish 12th in the Big Ten; 3 Huskers on preseason watchlist

The Nebraska soccer team was picked 12th in the Big Ten's preseason poll Monday.

Penn State, ranked No. 10 in the nation, tops the poll, followed by Rutgers, which is ranked 25th nationally.

Here is the poll, as voted on by the coaches:

1. Penn State

2. Rutgers

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Wisconsin

6. Indiana

T7. Iowa

T7. Northwestern

9. Illinois

10. Minnesota

11. Purdue

12. Nebraska

13. Michigan State

14. Maryland

The Huskers landed three players on the conference's players to watch list: senior midfielder Dakota Chan and sophomore forwards Eleanor Dale and Reagan Raabe.

Chan has appeared in 36 games at Nebraska, including 32 starts, while Dale returns after having a strong freshman campaign that was cut short by injury.