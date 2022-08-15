 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska soccer in bottom third of Big Ten preseason poll; 3 Huskers named to watch list

The Nebraska women's soccer team was pegged for a 12th-place finish in the Big Ten in a preseason conference poll released Monday.

The Huskers were slotted above Maryland and Illinois. Penn State and Rutgers are considered co-favorites, followed by Michigan at No. 3. Wisconsin and Ohio State round out the top five.

Each team has three representatives on the Big Ten's watch list. For Nebraska, it's junior forward Eleanor Dale, junior midfielder Reagan Raabe and sophomore forward Sarah Weber.

The Huskers open the regular season against San Diego State at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Hibner Stadium.

