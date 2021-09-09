Nebraska soccer fails to convert on scoring chances, falling 1-0 to No. 21 Arizona State

The Nebraska soccer team dropped its third match of the season Thursday, a 1-0 result to No. 21 Arizona State in Tucson, Arizona.

Nicole Douglas scored the Sun Devils' goal six minutes into the game on an assist from Eva van Deursen.

The Huskers had plenty of opportunities to score. They finished with six shots on goal. Florence Belzile put a shot just over the crossbar and Katie Stoneburner had a free kick saved at the end of the first half.

Makinzie Short made a great save with her feet to start the second half. On the ensuing corner, multiple shots by Arizona State defenders were blocked off the line and another shot hit the crossbar.

With under 10 minutes left, Eleanor Dale hit the crossbar from 20 yards out. Sarah Weber had an effort turned away as well by Brita Gudlaugs.

Nebraska (4-3-0) will play their nonconference finale against Arizona in Tuscon on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. before returning to Lincoln to begin Big Ten play.

