Nebraska scores first (again), but falls to Illinois in Big Ten soccer battle

For the third time this season, the Nebraska soccer team scored first in a match. But for the third time this season, the Huskers lost.

Nebraska's Dakota Chan scored in the ninth minute, but Illinois rallied from there to beat the Huskers 3-1 on Friday in Champaign, Illinois.

Chan paired up with Natalie Cooke on a give-a-go to score her first goal of the season.

Illinois tied the game five minutes after Chan's goal, converting on a Husker mistouch. Then, Makena Silber scored in the 38th minute to give the Illini a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Illinois' Maggie Hillman solidified Illinois' lead with a goal in the 48th minute.

Nebraska attempted six shots (four on goal). Illinois shot 15 times, landing 10 on goal.

The match was originally scheduled for Thursday but moved to Friday due to inclement weather.

The Huskers (1-3-2) return to action to take on Northwestern at noon Sunday in Evanston.

