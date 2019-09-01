Sinclaire Miramontez's goal from deep out in the first half was enough to secure a draw for the Huskers against Baylor at Hibner Field on Sunday.
Miramontez's goal a the 35:22 mark tied the match up after Baylor's Halee Sowinksi scored ten minutes earlier off an assist from Camryn Wendlandt.
The Huskers outshot Baylor the entire match, finishing with 13, four of which were on goal. That's compared to Baylor's five for the match and two on goal. Miramontez led Nebraska with two shots on goal, while Meg Brandt and Marissa Popoola had one each.
×
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Nebraska goalkeeper Aubrei Corder finished with a save in net off just one attempt. She played the entire match, including overtime, where both sides failed to score.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Up next for the Huskers is a trip to California to take on Long Beach State on Friday, followed by match against USC on Saturday.
NU Soccer, 9.1
Husker players huddle before a game against Baylor on Sunday at Hibner Field.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU Soccer, 9.1
Nebraska’s Kenzie Coons (10) runs down the field as Baylor’s Maddie Algya tries to gain possession of the ball on Sunday at Hibner Field.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU Soccer, 9.1
Nebraska’s Dakota Chan (8) and Baylor’s Camryn Wendlandt (right) go for a header on Sunday at Hibner Field.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU Soccer, 9.1
Husker fans watch a game against Baylor as the sun sets on Sunday at Hibner Field.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU Soccer, 9.1
Nebraska's Brenna Ochoa (28) attempts to make a final drive down the field during overtime in a game against Baylor on Sunday at Hibner Field.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU Soccer, 9.1
Nebraska’s Emma Marcus (center right) falls during a game against Baylor on Sunday at Hibner Field.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU Soccer, 9.1
Nebraska’s Emma Marcus (6) puts her arm around Brenna Ochoa (28) as they walk off the field after drawing a game against Baylor on Sunday at Hibner Field.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU Soccer, 9.1
Nebraska’s Sinclaire Miramontez (right) scores the first goal for the Huskers during a game against Baylor on Sunday at Hibner Field.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU Soccer, 9.1
Nebraska players surround Nebraska’s Sinclaire Miramontez (back center) after she scores the team's first goal during a game against Baylor on Sunday at Hibner Field.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU Soccer, 9.1
Nebraska’s Kenzie Coons (right) jumps in to Sinclaire Miramontez's arms after Miramontez scores the team's first goal during a game against Baylor on Sunday at Hibner Field.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU Soccer, 9.1
Fans cheer to try to get Husker soccer players to throw them a ball before a game against Baylor on Sunday at Hibner Field.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star