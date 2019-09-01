{{featured_button_text}}
NU Soccer, 9.1

Nebraska’s Sinclaire Miramontez (right) scores the first goal for the Huskers during a game against Baylor on Sunday at Hibner Field.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Sinclaire Miramontez's goal from deep out in the first half was enough to secure a draw for the Huskers against Baylor at Hibner Field on Sunday.

Miramontez's goal a the 35:22 mark tied the match up after Baylor's Halee Sowinksi scored ten minutes earlier off an assist from Camryn Wendlandt.

The Huskers outshot Baylor the entire match, finishing with 13, four of which were on goal. That's compared to Baylor's five for the match and two on goal. Miramontez led Nebraska with two shots on goal, while Meg Brandt and Marissa Popoola had one each.

Nebraska goalkeeper Aubrei Corder finished with a save in net off just one attempt. She played the entire match, including overtime, where both sides failed to score.

Up next for the Huskers is a trip to California to take on Long Beach State on Friday, followed by match against USC on Saturday.

