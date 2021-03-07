Michigan rallies to top Husker soccer team in overtime

Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (bottom left) takes a moment to herself as Michigan celebrates after Danielle Wolfe (not pictured) made the game-winning goal in second overtime Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
Danielle Wolfe scored in the sixth minute of the second overtime to lift Michigan to a 3-2 win against the Nebraska soccer team Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
The Wolverines scored the final two goals, including a game-tying header off a corner kick from Sydney Shepard in the 61st minute, which tied the match at 2-2.
Freshman Reagan Raabe got the Huskers (1-2-1) on the board three minutes into the game. The Millard West graduate intercepted a Wolverine pass across the top of the box and drilled a shot into the bottom left corner of the net for her first career goal.
Michigan tied the match in the 31st minute when the Huskers were unable to clear a ball deep in Wolverine territory.
But Nebraska responded a minute later. Dakota Chan delivered a corner kick to sophomore Marissa Popoola, who launched a header into the net for her first career goal, giving NU a 2-1 lead.
Michigan (2-1-2) outshot Nebraska 22-8, and held a 6-5 edge in shots on target.
Nebraska will close a three-game homestand against Wisconsin at 2 p.m. Saturday
