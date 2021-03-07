 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michigan rallies to top Husker soccer team in overtime
View Comments
topical

Michigan rallies to top Husker soccer team in overtime

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7

Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (bottom left) takes a moment to herself as Michigan celebrates after Danielle Wolfe (not pictured) made the game-winning goal in second overtime Sunday at Hibner Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Danielle Wolfe scored in the sixth minute of the second overtime to lift Michigan to a 3-2 win against the Nebraska soccer team Sunday at Hibner Stadium.

The Wolverines scored the final two goals, including a game-tying header off a corner kick from Sydney Shepard in the 61st minute, which tied the match at 2-2.

Freshman Reagan Raabe got the Huskers (1-2-1) on the board three minutes into the game. The Millard West graduate intercepted a Wolverine pass across the top of the box and drilled a shot into the bottom left corner of the net for her first career goal.

Michigan tied the match in the 31st minute when the Huskers were unable to clear a ball deep in Wolverine territory.

But Nebraska responded a minute later. Dakota Chan delivered a corner kick to sophomore Marissa Popoola, who launched a header into the net for her first career goal, giving NU a 2-1 lead.

Michigan (2-1-2) outshot Nebraska 22-8, and held a 6-5 edge in shots on target.

Nebraska will close a three-game homestand against Wisconsin at 2 p.m. Saturday

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News