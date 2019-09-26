Meg Brandt left with a stinger in the first half and the Huskers left with one on the scoreboard in a 1-0 loss Thursday to Northwestern at Hibner Stadium.
The Huskers (2-7-2, 1-2-0 Big Ten) edged the Wildcats in every facet from the opening whistle except the scoreboard. Nebraska outshot Northwestern 14-3, and held a 9-0 advantage in corners.
Brandt returned in the second half after she left in the 42nd minute of the first half, injuring her shooting leg after colliding with a Northwestern defender.
“I was fine in the end and just needed a moment,” Brandt said. “Just to recollect, I was happy that it was halftime and had some time to refocus.”
Brandt returned in the second half and sent an early rocket on goal that was just saved by the fingertips of Northwestern's Mackenzie Wood.
“I knew we had the wind with us in this (second) half,” Brandt added. I saw I had the time and space so I took it, but have gone a little bit more left.”
Brandt's early shot continued the fast-paced momentum Nebraska had from the opening kick, earning the Huskers' sixth corner kick of the match.
“It's really frustrating,” Brandt said. “I thought against that team we dominated. They are a good team as well, but we felt really good. We had the ball a lot and I felt like our confidence was really high.
“It was really unfortunate (Northwestern) had that one break, basically. This is what we talk about. We can't have mental breakdowns like that. And we just have those quick timeouts basically.”
All the momentum created by the Huskers quickly went into the wind when Madi Kennel shocked Nebraska with a goal in the 71st minute.
It was just Northwestern's third shot of the match and second on goal.
“It's incredibly disappointing,” Nebraska senior Sinclaire Mirmontez said. “I'm sure we will get the stats (Friday), but we probably had close to 60 or 70% of the possession. It's frustrating when you are creating countless opportunities. In the end it comes down to one chance and that is something we have to work on.”
Despite another disappointing loss at home, Nebraska has a lot of confidence heading forward especially with a Big Ten win under its belt.
“That was definitely a confidence booster,” Miramontez said of Nebraska's recent win over Indiana on the road. “It shows we are capable of doing great things. I thought we started really well and carried ourselves in the first half. That comes from confidence last weekend, and it definitely carried over.”
Nebraska, who has the 11th toughest schedule in the nation returns home Sunday to face Illinois at 1 p.m.