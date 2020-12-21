Lincoln East duo part of John Walker's 10-player recruiting class for 2021

Nebraska soccer coach John Walker on Monday announced the signing of 10 recruits, including five in-state players.

The class features Lincoln East standouts Briley Hill and Haley Peterson. The group also includes Allison Napora (Papillion-La Vista South), Abbey Schwarz (Omaha Roncalli) and Sarah Weber (Gretna).

Hill, who plays for Gretna Elite Academy, scored 16 goals from her forward position while also adding 10 assists as a sophomore.

"I have always looked up to Husker athletes, and I wanted to be part of the amazing program," Hill said. "Growing up in Lincoln it has always been a dream of mine to be a Husker."

Peterson, who plays for Villarreal Nebraska, made an immediate impact at East, scoring 24 points as a freshman. Peterson, who also starts for the East basketball team, was a second-team all-stater as a sophomore.

"I have been watching Husker soccer since I was 5 years old," said Peterson, a midfielder. "I love the atmosphere of the program and how it feels like a family."