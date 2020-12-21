Lincoln East duo part of John Walker's 10-player recruiting class for 2021

Nebraska soccer coach John Walker on Monday announced the signing of 10 recruits, including five in-state players.
The class features Lincoln East standouts Briley Hill and Haley Peterson. The group also includes Allison Napora (Papillion-La Vista South), Abbey Schwarz (Omaha Roncalli) and Sarah Weber (Gretna).
Hill, who plays for Gretna Elite Academy, scored 16 goals from her forward position while also adding 10 assists as a sophomore.
"I have always looked up to Husker athletes, and I wanted to be part of the amazing program," Hill said. "Growing up in Lincoln it has always been a dream of mine to be a Husker."
Peterson, who plays for Villarreal Nebraska, made an immediate impact at East, scoring 24 points as a freshman. Peterson, who also starts for the East basketball team, was a second-team all-stater as a sophomore.
"I have been watching Husker soccer since I was 5 years old," said Peterson, a midfielder. "I love the atmosphere of the program and how it feels like a family."
Weber is a two-time first-team all-stater. She was the top scorer in Class A in 2019, finishing with 62 points, including 28 goals. The forward/midfielder has been invited to three national training camps, and she made the U.S. Youth ODP national teams in 2019, and she made the 18-player cut for the Olympic Developmental Program.
Schwarz was recruited as a forward after scoring 29 goals as freshman and 30 as a sophomore at Roncalli.
Napora, a forward/midfielder, scored 10 goals as a prep sophomore, and was part of teams that won Nebraska State Cup titles in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.
Walker's 2021 recruiting class also includes goalkeeper Cece Villa (Altoona, Iowa), midfielder Jordan Zade (Olathe, Kansas), forward Margaret Altman (San Francisco), midfielder Florence Belzile (Ottawa, Ontario) and midfielder Aislinn Boyle (Burlington, Ontario).
