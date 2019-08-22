The start to the Nebraska women's soccer regular season was a tough one.
The Huskers (0-1) fell 4-0 to the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) in Lawrence, Thursday behind three goals from Jayhawk senior forward Katie McClure.
McClure finished with two goals and an assist in the first half and tallied the final goal in the second half to complete the hat trick.
The senior from Wichita scored her first goal of the season just 2 minutes, 54 seconds into play and added an assist nearly seven minutes later to give Kansas an early 2-0 lead. McClure added her second goal -- the Jayhawks third -- at 24:18.
Aubrei Corder made two saves for the Huskers in net, but was relieved at the 72:03 mark. Makinzie Short played the final 17:57 and allowed one goal.
Offensively, Nebraska finished with just three shots on goal, led by Olivia Brown with two. Sinclaire Miramontez led the Huskers in shots with four. Kansas totaled 15 shots, six coming on goal, while the Huskers added 13 total shots.
The Huskers finished with five corner kicks and committed four fouls. They were called offside three times.
Nebraska returns to action Aug. 30 to face Clemson at Hibner Field at 7 p.m.