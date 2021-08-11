In exhibition win, NU soccer team sees flashes of offensive punch it lacked last season

Sarah Weber broke the state’s single season scoring record and led Gretna to a state championship three months ago.
But the two-time Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year is looking to make a big impact as a freshman playing for Nebraska.
“It was a really quick transition to college, I must say” Weber said Wednesday night. “When it ultimately comes down to it, it’s still the same of soccer that I have been playing for so many years. I am just doing what I do best and giving the team all that I can.”
Weber scored a pair of goals and assisted on another in her debut for the Huskers in a 5-0 exhibition win over South Dakota. All five goals were scored by underclassman.
The young attacking line is looking to rebound from a rough spring. The team struggled to score, netting just six goals in 10 games. That was the lowest mark in the Big Ten.
Eleanor Dale led the team with two goals, despite playing in just five games as a freshman. She added a goal in the second half against the Coyotes.
“It’s nice, especially to score five goals because last year we didn’t get as many goals as we wanted to,” Dale said. “I think this year we have really good chemistry up front with me, Reagan (Raabe) and Sarah Weber.”
Eleven freshmen step into the fold for the Huskers this fall. Weber highlights a class that has five players from the state. It’s the chemistry between the group that has eased in them into college seamlessly.
“We’ve got a lot stronger team this year,” Dale said. “The freshman class coming in is really good. I think we have got good team chemistry and I’m excited to see what we’ve got.”
The Husker defense is the strength for the side going into the season. Seniors Ashley Zugay, Grace Brown and Olivia Brown will anchor an experienced back line. Junior Makinzie Short steps in goal for her second season starting.
“The biggest thing is they set the standard high,” Weber said. “Just because we are freshmen, we can’t go under the bar and they are constantly raising it for us. That's what leadership is all about, pushing us to be better and better, and they've done that so far and I know they'll continue to.”
The Huskers have their eyes set on winning the Big Ten and making the NCAA Tournament, something they have not done since 2016.
“I think we have a really good chance,” Dale said. “We are just going to keep working hard every day and taking every game as it comes.”
Nebraska will host North Dakota State in an exhibition match on Friday at 7 p.m. The regular-season opener is at home on Aug. 19 against Western Illinois.