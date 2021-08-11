In exhibition win, NU soccer team sees flashes of offensive punch it lacked last season

Sarah Weber broke the state’s single season scoring record and led Gretna to a state championship three months ago.

But the two-time Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year is looking to make a big impact as a freshman playing for Nebraska.

“It was a really quick transition to college, I must say” Weber said Wednesday night. “When it ultimately comes down to it, it’s still the same of soccer that I have been playing for so many years. I am just doing what I do best and giving the team all that I can.”

Weber scored a pair of goals and assisted on another in her debut for the Huskers in a 5-0 exhibition win over South Dakota. All five goals were scored by underclassman.

The young attacking line is looking to rebound from a rough spring. The team struggled to score, netting just six goals in 10 games. That was the lowest mark in the Big Ten.

Eleanor Dale led the team with two goals, despite playing in just five games as a freshman. She added a goal in the second half against the Coyotes.

“It’s nice, especially to score five goals because last year we didn’t get as many goals as we wanted to,” Dale said. “I think this year we have really good chemistry up front with me, Reagan (Raabe) and Sarah Weber.”