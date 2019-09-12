Nebraska's challenging nonconference schedule continues this weekend at Hibner Stadium.
The Husker soccer team (1-3-1) will host Oklahoma (4-1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday and Gonzaga (4-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Sooners are coming off a weekend split against Arizona and Arizona State. NU will see a a battle-tested Gonzaga team on Sunday. The Bulldogs' two losses are to ranked teams (No. 19 Texas and No. 17 Washington State).
NU is coming off a weekend split in California. The Huskers earned their first win of the season, 2-1 against Long Beach State, before losing at No. 4 USC 2-0.
You have free articles remaining.
Husker senior goalkeeper Aubrei Corder moved into first place on the school's all-time charts in goalkeeper minutes (6,374), passing Karina LeBlanc (6,308).
The weekend matches will cap nonconference play for the Huskers, who open Big Ten play at Purdue on Sept. 20.
Friday's match is part of American Outlaws Night. The first 500 fans will receive a free roller banner. Sunday's game is part of "Pepsi Pack the House" at Hibner. Admission is $1 and the first 500 fans will receive a Pepsi 12-pack voucher.