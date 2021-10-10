Huskers show their potential against No. 16 Michigan, but '30-second moments' lead to another empty outcome

The Nebraska soccer team had another great performance that followed with another disappointing result.

The Huskers took No. 16 Michigan down to the wire but fell 3-2 on Sunday at Hibner Stadium. Their winless streak is now to eight games.

“I think we did play really well, but it also comes down to those 30-second moments that we just need to be able to finish and push through,” NU freshman Abbey Schwarz said.

The Huskers had more shots on target in the match (12) than the Wolverines had shots in total (10). They dominated the opening 30 minutes and the final stretch of the game.

Their lack of finishing and individual defensive errors were too much to overcome against a national power.

“I think we have a great team, and you can tell on the field that we all fight for each other,” NU sophomore Eleanor Dale. “It’s just so frustrating that we have not been getting the results that we deserve.”

Nebraska brought the energy from the get-go, with chance after chance but could not finish them. Michigan’s Hillary Beall was forced to make a couple of big saves against Sarah Weber and others.

Schwarz tapped in a Regan Raabe shot for the opening goal.