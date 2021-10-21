 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers score twice in first half of 3-1 win at Illinois but still won't make Big Ten soccer tourney
0 Comments
topical

Huskers score twice in first half of 3-1 win at Illinois but still won't make Big Ten soccer tourney

  • 0

The Nebraska soccer team picked up its second win in a row Thursday, beating Illinois 3-1 in Champaign, Illinois.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Gwen Lane scored her first goal of the season with a shot from the left side of the box inside of the first minute to give the Huskers a 1-0 lead.

After an Illini equalizer, Reagan Raabe restored the lead with 20 minutes left in the first half. It was her seventh goal of the season, tying for the team-high with Eleanor Dale.

Sarah Weber continued her good form, with her fourth goal in five games to put the Huskers up 3-1 in the second half. 

Nebraska dominated Illinois in shots, and had 10 on goal to the Illini's two.

After Wisconsin's tie with Ohio State, Nebraska's hopes of making the Big Ten Tournament were ended. The Huskers will play their last game of the season at Minnesota at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Huskers close regular season with matches at Illinois, Minnesota with Big Ten Tournament hopes fading
Nebraska soccer logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News