Huskers score twice in first half of 3-1 win at Illinois but still won't make Big Ten soccer tourney

The Nebraska soccer team picked up its second win in a row Thursday, beating Illinois 3-1 in Champaign, Illinois.

Gwen Lane scored her first goal of the season with a shot from the left side of the box inside of the first minute to give the Huskers a 1-0 lead.

After an Illini equalizer, Reagan Raabe restored the lead with 20 minutes left in the first half. It was her seventh goal of the season, tying for the team-high with Eleanor Dale.

Sarah Weber continued her good form, with her fourth goal in five games to put the Huskers up 3-1 in the second half.

Nebraska dominated Illinois in shots, and had 10 on goal to the Illini's two.

After Wisconsin's tie with Ohio State, Nebraska's hopes of making the Big Ten Tournament were ended. The Huskers will play their last game of the season at Minnesota at 1 p.m. Sunday.

