Huskers score six second-half goals in exhibition soccer shutout

Nebraska picked up a win in its second soccer exhibition match, beating North Dakota State 8-0 Friday night at Hibner Stadium.

Eleanor Dale started the scoring in the 25th minute on a header following a corner kick, and added another goal in the second half.

Jordan Zade tapped in a loose ball in the box late in the first half and Olivia Brown added a goal on a header on a set piece less than three minutes into the second.

Senior Kate Leachman scored her first career goal on a shot from 20 yards out to the top right corner to round out the scoring with less than 15 minutes remaining.

Reagan Raabe, Sarah Weber and Allison Napora each added goals in the match as the Huskers finished with six second-half goals.

The Huskers, who outscored two exhibition opponents 13-0, open their regular season Thursday at Hibner Stadium against Western Illinois.

