Huskers' Miramontez and Brandt selected in the NSWL Draft

NU soccer vs. Illinois, 9.29

Nebraska’s Sinclaire Miramontez (5) hits a header against Illinois on Sept. 29, 2019, at Hibner Stadium.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Former Huskers Sinclaire Miramontez and Meg Brandt are taking their games to the pros.

Both players were selected in Thursday's National Women's Soccer League Draft.

Miramontez, who wrapped up her career at Nebraska last fall, was drafted by the North Carolina Courage. The Courage, which won the NWSL championship in 2018 and 2019, selected Miramontez with the 27th overall pick.

Five picks later, Reign FC (Tacoma, Washington) selected Brandt, who can play at forward, midfielder or defender.

Miramontez was one of the Big Ten's top defenders. She received all-Big Ten first-team honors in 2017 and 2018 and second-team accolades in 2019.

Miramontez will be joining her older sister in the NWSL. Sydney, also a former Husker, recently wrapped up her third season in the league, playing the past two seasons with Utah Royals FC.

Brandt started all 18 games her senior year, finishing with three goals, and three assists.

 

