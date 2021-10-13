 Skip to main content
Huskers look to end winless streak as they close out home season
Huskers look to end winless streak as they close out home season

Michigan vs. Nebraska, 10.10

Nebraska's Natalie Cooke (19) attempts to head the ball in the first half on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

The Nebraska soccer team will wrap up its home schedule this week.

The Huskers will host Iowa at 7 p.m. Thursday and Wisconsin at 1 p.m. Sunday. Both matches will take place at Hibner Stadium.

NU (4-8-2, 0-4-2 Big Ten) is still seeking its first Big Ten victory of the season, and its first win overall since Sept. 5 against Loyola-Chicago. The Huskers are coming off a 3-2 loss to No. 16 Michigan.

Iowa (8-5-1, 2-4-0) has lost four of its past five games. NU is 11-2-1 all-time against the Hawkeyes, including a 2-1 win last season in Lincoln.

Wisconsin, which plays at Northwestern on Thursday, is 7-3-4 overall, and 2-2-2 in league play, and is led by junior midfielder Emma Jaskaniec, who has seven goals. The Huskers and Badgers played to a 0-0 draw last spring.

Briefly

Fans attending Thursday's and Sunday's games at Hibner Stadium will need to enter the facility by traveling south on 14th street or by following the northbound detour via 10th and Saunders Avenue. There will be no access via northbound 14th and Antelope Valley Parkway.

