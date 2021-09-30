Huskers end goal drought but finish with draw against Michigan State

The Nebraska soccer team can sense the progress they have made, even despite a tough result.

On Thursday night, the Huskers squandered two leads and extended their winless streak to six games, battling to a 2-2 draw against Michigan State at Hibner Stadium.

“It’s disappointing, but there is also confidence in the fact that we are getting our offense,” freshman midfielder Haley Peterson said. “Being able to score those goals I think was really important because we have been lacking in that area.”

Nebraska scored their first goals in more than 250 minutes. They were shut out in their last two games. Putting two goals past one of the top defenses in the conference was one of the biggest takeaways.

“Our attack just has not been what it needs to be, so today that was a big focus for us,” freshman Abbey Schwarz said. “We talked about bringing energy and I think we all knew what the goal was and what we needed to do.

“It is getting later in the season and so just being able to come in and capitalize on two big moments for us was really exciting.”

Peterson scored her first collegiate goal to start the scoring near the end of the first half. The ball bounced to her in the box, and she powered in the shot off a deflection.