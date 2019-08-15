The Nebraska women's soccer team ended exhibition play with a 0-0 draw against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Aubrei Corder led Nebraska in net, recording her second shutout of the exhibition season and 19 different Huskers saw action on the field. Corder, who played 75 minutes in Nebraska's 4-0 victory over Omaha, played all 90 minutes Thursday.
The Razorbacks outshot Nebraska 9-3, with Brenna Ochoa and Meg Brandt each recording a shot for the Huskers.
The Huskers open the regular season in Lawrence, Kansas, against the Kansas Jayhawks on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.