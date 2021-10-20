 Skip to main content
Huskers close regular season with matches at Illinois, Minnesota with Big Ten Tournament hopes fading
After picking up its first win in 10 matches, the Nebraska soccer team will look to keep its slim Big Ten Tournament hopes alive when it travels to Illinois.

Thursday's match will begin at 7 p.m. in Champaign, Illinois.

The Huskers (5-9-2, 1-5-2 Big Ten) are coming off a 1-0 win against Wisconsin. They sit in 10th in the Big Ten standings with five points — Illinois (5-9-1, 1-6-1) is 11th — and will need to win their final two matches, and get some help, to make the league tournament. The top eight teams make the field.

NU closes the regular season Sunday at Minnesota (8-4-3, 4-4), which is seventh in the Big Ten standings.

Nebraska has played seven freshmen this season. Three of them — Sarah Weber, Abbey Schwarz and Jordan Zade — started last week against Iowa and Wisconsin.

Illinois is coming off losses to Minnesota and Iowa.

Nebraska soccer logo 2014
