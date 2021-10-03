Husker soccer's winless streak reaches seven matches following loss at Northwestern

Nebraska and Northwestern began Sunday's match in Martin Stadium, the Wildcats' outdoor field in Evanston, Illinois.

Lightning in the area moved the second half indoors.

The sudden change of scenery did not change the Huskers fortunes. Northwestern jump to a two-goal advantage and held on for a 2-1 soccer victory. NU's winless streak is now at seven matches.

Nebraska's last win came Sept. 5 against Loyola Chicago. Since then, the Huskers are 0-5-2.

Josie Aulicino scored in the 15th minute and Regan Steigleder made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute on a penalty kick.

NU made a late charge. Freshman Sarah Weber found the back of the net on a corner-kick header in the 84th minute to get the Huskers on the board. It was Weber's third goal of the season.

The Huskers had a few more opportunities in the closing minutes, including a couple corner kicks, but were unable to forge a tie.

Nebraska (4-7-2, 0-3-2 Big Ten) lost despite outshooting the Wildcats (7-4-1, 3-1-1) 16-12, including 12-7 in the second half.