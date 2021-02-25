Husker soccer unable to capitalize on offensive opportunities in loss at Michigan State

Michigan State scored late in the first half and again midway through the second half to hand the Nebraska soccer team a 2-0 defeat Thursday afternoon in East Lansing, Michigan.

Miranda Hart capitalized off an opportunity in the 44th minute to get the Spartans on the board. Abby Gardiner scored in the 66th minute off an assist by Danielle Stephan to push the lead to 2-0.

That was more than enough against a Husker team (0-1-1) still searching for its first goal of the season. Nebraska opened the season with a 0-0 tie at Minnesota on Sunday.

The Huskers were aggressive, though, taking seven shots in the first 20 minutes of the match. NU had an early opportunity in the seventh minute when Reagan Raabe took a shot off a corner kick, but Michigan State goalkeeper Lauren Kozal came up with a save.

Nebraska outshot Michigan State (1-0-1) 10-2 in the first half, and the Huskers took five more shots in the second half.

Grace Brown and MaKinzie Short each played at goal for the Huskers, who will close a three-match road trip at Ohio State on Sunday.

