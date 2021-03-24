Husker soccer team welcomes a pair of ranked foes to Hibner this week

Looking to bounce back, the Nebraska soccer team will host its most challenging slate of games of the season this week.

The Huskers will play No. 19 Rutgers at 1 p.m. Thursday at Hibner Stadium, and follow with a home match against No. 9 Penn State at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Nebraska, which is coming off a 4-0 loss at Northwestern, will finish the three-game homestand against Iowa on April 3.

Rutgers and Penn State will come to Lincoln as two of the hottest teams in the Big Ten.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-1-1, earning wins against Penn State, Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State, Iowa and Minnesota. The Rutgers' backline has held opponents to single shots in five of seven matches this year.

Penn State also is 6-1-1, the lone loss coming to Rutgers. The Nittany Lions were the preseason pick to win the league.

The Huskers (1-4-2) are seeking to break a four-match losing streak while also looking for a boost in offense. Since scoring a combined four goals in matches against Purdue and Michigan, NU has only scored one goal in its last three matches.

