The Nebraska soccer team hits the road to face Iowa on at 7 p.m. Thursday in Iowa City, Iowa, as part of a two-match road trip.
The Huskers are coming off an up-and-down home stint. They dropped their first game to Northwestern 1-0 on Thursday, then grabbed a 1-0 victory over Illinois on Sunday when the Illini were rated 10th in the RPI.
The Hawkeyes boast a strong attack with three players who know how to put the ball in the back of the net: Devin Burns (five goals), Natalie Winters (four), and Samantha Tawharu (three). The three have also combined for eight assists.
Sinclaire Miamontez and Dakota Chan led the Huskers in scoring with two goals apiece. Aubrei Corder, Nebraska's career leader in goalkeeper minutes played and starts, has three shutouts this season.
After Thursday's match, the Huskers travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face the Big Ten-leading Wolverines (8-2-1, 3-0-1) at noon Sunday.