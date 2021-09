Husker soccer team travels to Arizona for matches with Sun Devils, Wildcats

The Nebraska soccer team is traveling to Tucson, Arizona, for matches against Arizona State and Arizona.

The Huskers play Arizona State at 6 p.m. Thursday and Arizona at 3 p.m. Sunday. Both matches will be played in the Wildcats' Mulcahy Soccer Stadium.

The Huskers (4-2-0) are coming off a 3-0 win over Loyola-Chicago on Sunday at Hibner Stadium that saw goals from Reagan Raabe, Eleanor Dale and Jordan Zade.

The No. 21 Sun Devils come in with a 5-1-0 record and are fourth in the Pac-12 conference. Their first loss of the season came against No. 17 LSU last weekend. Senior forwards Nicole Douglas and Olivia Nguyen have combined for 11 goals this season.

The Wildcats are 2-2-0 this fall and are led by Jill Auilera's two goals.

