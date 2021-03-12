Husker soccer team to close first homestand against Wisconsin

The Huskers (1-2-1) are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Michigan. Reagan Raabe and Marissa Popoola each scored career-first goals for NU in a losing effort.

Wisconsin (3-2), which was picked to finish second in the Big Ten preseason poll, has wins against Iowa, Michigan and Illinois this season, but is coming off a 2-0 loss to Purdue, a team the Huskers beat earlier in the season. The Badgers are led by Emma Kaskaniec and Claire Odmark, who have combined for four goals.