Husker soccer team to close first homestand against Wisconsin
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7

Nebraska players swarm Marissa Popoola (hidden from view) after she scored the second goal against Michigan on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

The Nebraska soccer team will close out a three-game homestand with a 2 p.m. match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Hibner Stadium.

The Huskers (1-2-1) are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Michigan. Reagan Raabe and Marissa Popoola each scored career-first goals for NU in a losing effort.

Wisconsin (3-2), which was picked to finish second in the Big Ten preseason poll, has wins against Iowa, Michigan and Illinois this season, but is coming off a 2-0 loss to Purdue, a team the Huskers beat earlier in the season. The Badgers are led by Emma Kaskaniec and Claire Odmark, who have combined for four goals.

After Saturday's match, the Huskers will hit the road for games against Illinois on Thursday and Northwestern on March 21.

