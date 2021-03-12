Husker soccer team to close first homestand against Wisconsin

Nebraska players swarm Marissa Popoola (hidden from view) after she scored the second goal against Michigan on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star
The Nebraska soccer team will close out a three-game homestand with a 2 p.m. match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Hibner Stadium.
The Huskers (1-2-1) are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Michigan. Reagan Raabe and Marissa Popoola each scored career-first goals for NU in a losing effort.
Wisconsin (3-2), which was picked to finish second in the Big Ten preseason poll, has wins against Iowa, Michigan and Illinois this season, but is coming off a 2-0 loss to Purdue,
a team the Huskers beat earlier in the season. The Badgers are led by Emma Kaskaniec and Claire Odmark, who have combined for four goals.
After Saturday's match, the Huskers will hit the road for games against Illinois on Thursday and Northwestern on March 21.
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (left) follows the ball after heading it over Michigan's Alia Martin in the first overtime period Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Natalie Cooke (top left) attempts to head in a goal over Michigan's Janiece Joyner (left) in the second half Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Grace Brown (left) kicks the ball away from the Husker goal as Michigan's Danielle Wolfe attempts to steal the ball in the first half Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (center) takes a shot on goal while defended by Michigan's Alia Martin (front left), Sydney Shepherd (21), and Janiece Joyner (24) in the first half Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Natalie Cooke (19) controls the ball against Michigan's Alia Martin (4), Skylar Anderson (second right), and Emily Leyson in the first half Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Olivia Brown (22) slide tackles Michigan's Danielle Wolfe (14) in the first half Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (bottom left) takes a moment to herself as Michigan celebrates after Danielle Wolfe (not pictured) made the game-winning goal in second overtime Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska and Michigan players take a moment to kneel before the start of the match on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Michigan's Nicki Hernandez (left center) is chased by Nebraska's Marissa Popoola (far left), and Grace Brown in the second half on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Michigan's Kacey Lawrence (back right) is jumped on by Lily Farkas after scoring a goal in the first half on Sunday against Nebraska at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Olivia Brown (top left) eyes the ball after jumping over Michigan's Skylar Anderson (bottom left) in the second half on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska players swarm Marissa Popoola (hidden from view) after she scored the second goal against Michigan on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Reagan Raabe (left) dribbles the ball while followed by Gwen Lane (top right) and Michigan's Alia Martin (far left) and Claire Dawson on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Michigan's Alia Martin (front) heads the ball away from Nebraska's Eleanor Dale on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Theresa Pujado (top right) gets the advantage over Michigan's Sammi Woods (right) on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska and Michigan players react as Michigan's Emily Leyson (17) uses her head to block a corner kick on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Michigan's Janiece Joyner tries to steal the ball from Nebraska's Natalie Cooke on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!