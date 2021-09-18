Husker soccer team set to open Big Ten play against Purdue

Life in the Red Podcast: It's Oklahoma week! The Oklahoma episode. The guys discuss the nostalgia in the NU-OU matchup, what it will take for the Huskers to win Saturday — and much more.

The Nebraska soccer team will host Purdue on Sunday in the Big Ten opener for both squads.

The Huskers will look to shake off a pair of losses in Arizona — to Arizona State and Arizona — to end the nonconference portion.

They'll see a Purdue team that appears vastly improved from last season. The Boilermakers finished 4-6-2 in the spring, and have already surpassed last season's win total. Last weekend's 3-1 win against Colorado pushed Purdue to 5-1-2.

A pair of seniors are leading the way for Purdue. Sarah Griffith has five goals and Marisa Bova has recorded 39 saves.

Nebraska is 8-4 all-time against Purdue, including a 2-1 win last season in Lincoln.

Nebraska is 4-4-0 despite owning a huge shot advantage over its opponents (134-83 and 72-41 in shots on goal). NU recorded 24 shots in a 3-2 loss against Arizona on Sunday.

Sunday's match will begin at 1 p.m. at Hibner Stadium.

