Husker soccer team set to open Big Ten play against Purdue
The Nebraska soccer team will host Purdue on Sunday in the Big Ten opener for both squads.

The Huskers will look to shake off a pair of losses in Arizona — to Arizona State and Arizona — to end the nonconference portion.

They'll see a Purdue team that appears vastly improved from last season. The Boilermakers finished 4-6-2 in the spring, and have already surpassed last season's win total. Last weekend's 3-1 win against Colorado pushed Purdue to 5-1-2.

A pair of seniors are leading the way for Purdue. Sarah Griffith has five goals and Marisa Bova has recorded 39 saves.

Nebraska is 8-4 all-time against Purdue, including a 2-1 win last season in Lincoln.

Nebraska is 4-4-0 despite owning a huge shot advantage over its opponents (134-83 and 72-41 in shots on goal). NU recorded 24 shots in a 3-2 loss against Arizona on Sunday.

Sunday's match will begin at 1 p.m. at Hibner Stadium.

Nebraska soccer logo 2014

 

