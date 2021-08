Husker soccer team scores twice in first half of road win that boosts record to 3-0

Two first-half goals by Nebraska were enough against Baylor, with the Huskers winning 2-1 on Thursday night in Waco, Texas.

Sarah Weber slotted the ball to the lower left corner eight minutes into the match to give Nebraska an early 1-0 lead. Abbey Schwarz set up Weber on a long pass.

Baylor equalized three minutes later on a goal by Gabby Mueller.

Olivia Brown broke the deadlock just before halftime, pouncing on a rebound off a save from Bear goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt.

Weber's and Brown's goals were each the first of their careers.

Reigning Big Ten goalkeeper of the week Sami Hauk made eight saves in net for the Huskers. She faced 11 shots in the second half.

The Huskers have started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2017. They play at Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Sunday.

