The Husker soccer team scored twice in the final 30 minutes for their first win of the season, a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Long Beach State in Long Beach, California, on Friday.
The 49ers took a 1-0 lead when Kaylee Ramirez scored her first goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 55th minute.
The Huskers equalized in the 66th minute when sophomore Dakota Chan scored her first career goal of the season. Chan took a pass from Olivia Brown and lost her defender to get her shot.
Sinclaire Miramontez put the Huskers ahead 10 minutes later, taking Brenna Ochoa's corner kick and scoring her second goal of the season, the fifth of the senior defender's career.
The Huskers outshot Long Beach 19-6, including 10-3 on goal, and had six corners to the 49ers' three.
Aubrei Corder earned her 30th career win in goal. Her two saves give her 195 in her career.
Up next for Nebraska (1-2-1) is a match Sunday against No. 4 USC in Los Angeles at 2 p.m. central.