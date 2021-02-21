Husker soccer team opens season with scoreless draw against Minnesota

The Nebraska soccer team battled to a scoreless draw in its season opener against Minnesota in Minneapolis on Sunday.

NU's Dakota Chan had two chances to break the tie with two shots on goal in the 0-0 overtime draw. Eleanor Dale also had a shot on goal for Nebraska.

Nebraska sophomore Mikenzie Short, who took over the starting goalkeeper duties after four-year starter Aubrei Corder graduated, played all 110 minutes in goal. She collected two saves, including one where Short dived to her left and swatted the ball away to preserve the scoreless tie midway through the first half.

McKenna Buisman and Megan Gray each had a shot on goal for Minnesota. Gopher goalkeeper Megan Plaschko, who relieved starter Maddie Nielsen, had three saves.

The Huskers were playing their first game in nearly 16 months with the Big Ten opting to move the season to the spring. NU last played Oct. 27, 2019, in a season it went 4-10-4.

Minnesota outshot the Huskers 12-6 and had nine corner-kick opportunities to NU's one, including four in overtime.

Nebraska next takes on Michigan State on Thursday in East Lansing, Michigan, before heading to Ohio State next Sunday. The Huskers' home opener is March 4 against Purdue.

