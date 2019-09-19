The Nebraska soccer team opens its Big Ten slate with a road trip this weekend for two matches in Indiana.
Up first is a 6 p.m. Friday match against Purdue (4-2-1) in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Boilermakers opened the season 4-0 before losses to No. 7 South Carolina and No. 11 Kansas, and a tie against Saint Louis. Junior Hanna Melchiorre leads Purdue with three goals.
You have free articles remaining.
Next is a noon Sunday match against Indiana in Bloomington. The Hoosiers (4-3-0) are led by senior Chandra Davidson and freshman Avery Lockwood, who both have three goals and one assist. Indiana is on a three-match winning streak.
In her next start, Nebraska senior goalkeeper Aubrei Corder will set the Husker record for career starts by a keeper. Senior Sinclaire Miramontez leads the Huskers (1-4-2) with two goals.