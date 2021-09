Husker soccer team looks to snap skid at Maryland

The Nebraska soccer team will aim to snap a three-match losing streak when it opens a two-game road trip at Maryland.

The Huskers and Terrapins will take to the pitch at 6 p.m. Thursday. A much bigger challenge awaits Sunday when NU plays at No. 9 Rutgers.

Nebraska (4-5-0, 0-1-0 Big Ten) has been outscored 7-3 in its previous three matches, including 3-1 in Sunday's Big Ten opener against Purdue.

Maryland (4-3-2, 0-1-0), like Nebraska, is looking to rebound after beginning Big Ten play with a loss. The Terps lost to Ohio State, 2-1, on Sunday.

The Huskers are 5-0-0 all-time against Maryland, the most recent meeting coming in 2019 (NU won 2-0).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0