Husker soccer team looks to snap six-game winless streak in regular-season finale
  • Updated
The Nebraska soccer team will conclude its regular season against Iowa at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hibner Stadium.

The Huskers are coming off a 0-0 tie against No. 19 Rutgers and a 3-0 loss to No. 9 Penn State. NU (1-5-3) is looking to snap a six-game winless streak, a stretch that includes two ties and four losses. The Huskers have been outscored 13-3 over their past six matches, including four matches without scoring.

Iowa (2-7-1) is coming off a 1-0 win against Iowa. The Hawkeyes also own a win against Maryland.

Following Saturday's match, NU will await an announcement on its wild-card matchup, which will take place between April 8-11. The opponent, date and location will be determined after the Big Ten regular season has concluded.

Up to 675 fans will be allowed to attend Saturday's game.

Nebraska soccer logo 2014
