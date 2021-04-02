Husker soccer team looks to snap six-game winless streak in regular-season finale

The Nebraska soccer team will conclude its regular season against Iowa at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hibner Stadium.

The Huskers are coming off a 0-0 tie against No. 19 Rutgers and a 3-0 loss to No. 9 Penn State. NU (1-5-3) is looking to snap a six-game winless streak, a stretch that includes two ties and four losses. The Huskers have been outscored 13-3 over their past six matches, including four matches without scoring.

Iowa (2-7-1) is coming off a 1-0 win against Iowa. The Hawkeyes also own a win against Maryland.

Following Saturday's match, NU will await an announcement on its wild-card matchup, which will take place between April 8-11. The opponent, date and location will be determined after the Big Ten regular season has concluded.

Up to 675 fans will be allowed to attend Saturday's game.

