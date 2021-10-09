Husker soccer team gets a shot at No. 16 Michigan

The Nebraska football team isn't the only Husker outfit looking for a statement win against Michigan.

The Husker soccer team will get a shot at No. 16 Michigan at 11 a.m. Sunday at Hibner Stadium. The match kickstarts a three-game homestand for NU. Home games against Iowa and Wisconsin will follow.

NU (4-7-2, 0-3-2 Big Ten) is looking to snap out of a seven-match winless streak. The Huskers are 0-5-2 in their past seven games, and are looking for their first win since Sept. 5 against Loyola-Chicago.

Michigan is 8-1-3 overall and 2-0-2 in the Big Ten. NU earned its first win in the series last season — a 3-2 overtime victory. Michigan holds a 1-9-3 edge in the series.

Though the Huskers have been struggling to find the win column, they've been showing glimpses of their future. Sophomore Reagan Raabe leads the team in goals (six) and points (13), and freshman Sarah Weber has emerged as one of the team's top offensive threats.

