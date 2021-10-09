 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker soccer team gets a shot at No. 16 Michigan
0 Comments
topical

Husker soccer team gets a shot at No. 16 Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska football team isn't the only Husker outfit looking for a statement win against Michigan.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

The Husker soccer team will get a shot at No. 16 Michigan at 11 a.m. Sunday at Hibner Stadium. The match kickstarts a three-game homestand for NU. Home games against Iowa and Wisconsin will follow.

NU (4-7-2, 0-3-2 Big Ten) is looking to snap out of a seven-match winless streak. The Huskers are 0-5-2 in their past seven games, and are looking for their first win since Sept. 5 against Loyola-Chicago.

Michigan is 8-1-3 overall and 2-0-2 in the Big Ten. NU earned its first win in the series last season — a 3-2 overtime victory. Michigan holds a 1-9-3 edge in the series.

Though the Huskers have been struggling to find the win column, they've been showing glimpses of their future. Sophomore Reagan Raabe leads the team in goals (six) and points (13), and freshman Sarah Weber has emerged as one of the team's top offensive threats.

Nebraska soccer logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three Keys to the Game: Nebraska vs. Michigan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News