Nebraska had the momentum early Friday, but it was the Clemson that spoiled the Husker women's soccer team's home opener at Hibner Stadium with a 2-0 victory.
Emma Marcus gave Nebraska (0-2) a golden opportunity 20 seconds in, putting a shot on net after Nebraska forced a turnover at midfield, but she didn't find the back of the net.
In the 13th minute, it again looked good for Nebraska when Clemson forward Julie Mackin was given a red card, forcing the Tigers (3-0) to play with 10 players for the final 77 minutes.
“We had a lot of chances to finish up top, myself in particular,” Nebraska forward Savanah Uveges said. “It just fell through the crack, and when we get those big chances, we can't let them slip. I did, and I think that is something we definitely need to clean up if we want to find success.”
Nebraska outshot the Tigers 5-2 in the first half, but Clemson pressured the Huskers in the second half with three shots on net, two resulting in goals.
Harper White gave Clemson a 1-0 lead in the 63rd minute off a corner kick for her first goal of the season, and Caroline Conti added to the lead in the 84th minute off a deflection in a Nebraska defensive breakdown.
“A lot of plays kind of run together in my head in the moment,” Nebraska goaltender Aubrei Corder said. “I think the main thing in the games like this, when we control so much of it, it's what happens in each of the boxes. In the penalty areas, and in the moments I try to do my best. I don't think about whose fault that was.
“I'll have to look back on the film and see where the breakdowns were.”
Though the Huskers fell for a second consecutive game, Corder and Uveges felt better about thiss result than the 4-0 loss at Kansas on Aug. 22.
“KU we were definitely a little bit scatterbrained,” Uveges said. “Things were a little wild for us all across the board. This game we were a lot more organized, came back to our tactics and just kind of our soccer IQ. Going back to what we know and being a smart team. That was big for us starting this game.”
The Huskers next play No. 21 Baylor on Sunday at Hibner Stadium, with a 1 p.m. start.
“I think it was huge for us playing the way we did,” said Corder, who finished with three saves. “This whole week of training has been about regaining our mentality — our approach to the game and our mentality to it. It's not a week of drama and not a week of blame. It's happened in the past, but it's moving forward, it's still so early in the season and we have a lot of good we can do.
“It was huge game for us — to be home, get ourselves up on our feet a bit.”