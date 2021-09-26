Husker soccer team falls short at No. 9 Rutgers

Allison Lowrey's goal to close the opening half held up as No. 9 Rutgers edged the Nebraska soccer team 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Huskers (4-6-1, 0-2-1 Big Ten) finished their East Coast road trip at 0-1-1.

NU kept pressure on Rutgers (7-2-0, 2-0-0) during the first half, holding the Scarlet Knights to only four shots on goal. But Rutgers broke through in the final minute of the first half when Lowrey scored her second goal of the season.

NU couldn't get anything going offensively against the Rutgers defense and goalkeeper Meagan McClelland, who had four saves.

The Huskers made a late push in the final minutes, including a shot from Ashley Zugay that was blocked into the crossbar by McClelland.

The Huskers tried to overcome injuries to a couple key starters. Forward Reagan Raabe left the match, and defender Olivia Brown also left but returned in the second half.

Sophomore goalkeeper Sami Hauk, making her sixth start of the season, made five saves.

Sunday's result marked the first win in the series for either team. The previous five meetings ended in ties.