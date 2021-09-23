 Skip to main content
Husker soccer team battles Maryland to scoreless draw
The Nebraska soccer team struggled to create many scoring opportunities but pulled through to a 0-0, double-overtime draw against Maryland in College Park on Thursday night. 

Eleanor Dale had the best scoring chance of the night, with a high and lofting header hitting the post midway through the first half.

The Huskers (4-5-1, 0-1-1 Big Ten) finished with 10 shots, including five on goal. They also held a 7-5 edge on corner kicks.

Sami Hauk faced 15 shots and made three saves in goal for Nebraska. 

The Huskers will head to New Jersey to face No. 9 Rutgers on Sunday at noon.

Nebraska soccer logo 2014
