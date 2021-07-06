 Skip to main content
Husker soccer team announces 18-game schedule
Husker soccer team announces 18-game schedule

  Updated
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 4.3

Nebraska's Dakota Chan (left) is defended by Iowa's Josie Durr in the first half April 3 at Hibner Stadium. 

 Journal Star file photo
Husker Extra Podcast: The latest on Bill Moos' departure and buyout; NIL era begins; Banton staying in draft

The Nebraska soccer team announced its 18-game schedule for the upcoming season, which includes 10 home dates.

The nonconference portion includes matches against NCAA Tournament qualifiers Loyola Chicago (Sept. 5 at Hibner Stadium) and Arizona State (Sept. 9 in Tempe, Arizona).

Nebraska will open Big Ten play against Purdue on Sept. 15, which marks the first of six home conference games, including a stretch of three straight against Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The Huskers will begin the 2021 campaign with home exhibition matches against South Dakota (Aug. 11) and North Dakota State (Aug. 13) before opening the regular season at home against Western Illinois on Aug. 19.

Nebraska, this past winter and spring, went 2-5-3 playing a modified schedule due to COVID-19.

2021 Nebraska soccer schedule

Aug. 11 vs. South Dakota (exhibition), 7 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. North Dakota State (exhibition), 7 p.m.

Aug. 19 vs. Western Illinois, 7 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Missouri, TBD

Aug. 26 at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 at Oklahoma, TBD

Sept. 2 vs. Omaha, 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 vs. Loyola Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Arizona State, TBD

Sept. 12 at Arizona, TBD

Sept. 19 vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.

Sept. 23 at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Oct. 10 vs. Michigan, noon

Oct. 14 vs. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 vs. Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

