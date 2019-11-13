The Nebraska soccer team announced the signings of nine recruits, including six from Nebraska.
Lincoln Southwest's Gwen Lane and Lily Sturek, Lincoln Pius X's Elana Webber, Millard West's Katie Stoneburner and Reagan Raabe and Elkhorn's Lexi Thomsen signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
Joining them in the class is goalkeeper Sydney Marchant (Grant, Minnesota), Milly Quarry (Bowen Island, British Columbia) and Audra Clark (San Antonio).
Raabe, a forward, was the Journal Star's Super-State captain last spring after she tallied 21 goals and 11 assists in leading Millard West to a Class A state championship. She also was named Nebraska's Gatorade Player of the Year.
Lane gives the class another offensive weapon. The Southwest senior scored 14 goals and had six assists as a sophomore, and had a school-record 19 assists as a freshman. She played club ball (Elite Girls Academy) only last spring and was named the 2017-18 Sporting Omaha FC Player of the Year.
Lane's high school teammate Sturek played two seasons at Southwest before turning her attention to Sporting Omaha FC DA for club soccer.
Stoneburner, a midfielder, has scored 35 career goals at Millard West, while Thomsen was the Antlers' team MVP as a junior after scoring 14 goals and six assists.
Webber, who played club ball for Gretna Prima Green and Omaha FC DA, was recruited as a midfielder.