Husker soccer season ends hours before Big Ten regional match after COVID-19 concerns with NU

Nebraska's soccer season came to a close sooner than expected.

The Huskers' Big Ten regional weekend game against Minnesota was deemed a no-contest, as mutually agreed upon by both teams due to health and safety concerns in the Husker program, NU announced Thursday evening.

NU and Minnesota were originally scheduled to play a postseason contest at 4 p.m. Thursday in Champaign, Illinois, one of six contests taking place across the Big Ten.

Nebraska, just before the match was supposed to start, announced the match had been delayed to a 9 p.m. start due to COVID-19-related testing protocols among the Huskers and Gophers.

The cancellation followed a few hours later.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and after consultation with medical experts, the Big Ten announced.

Because the Big Ten has entered postseason play, Thursday's no-contest means the Huskers end their season at 2-5-3.

Minnesota advances to Sunday's round against either Iowa or Illinois.