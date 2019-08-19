Nebraska was picked to finish seventh in the Big Ten preseason soccer poll, which was released Monday.
The Huskers, who open the regular season at Kansas on Thursday, were 9-7-5 overall last year, and finished tied for fifth place in the Big Ten
Defending champion Penn State was picked to finish first, followed by Rutgers and Wisconsin. The top eight finishers in league play advance to the Big Ten Tournament at season's end.
NU also landed three players on the Big Ten preseason honors list. Senior defender Sinclaire Miramontez, senior forward Savanah Uveges and senior midfielder Meg Brandt each received recognition.
Miramontez is a two-time first-team All-Big Ten performer and two-time all-region honoree. Uveges scored eight goals last season en route to third-team conference honors.
Brandt has started 59 games over the past three seasons.