Husker soccer moves to 2-0 after overpowering Missouri in second half

Eleanor Dale's first goal got the Huskers on the board.

Her second goal opened the floodgates.

The Nebraska soccer team scored four times in the second half on its way to a 5-0 shutout victory of Missouri on Sunday in Columbia, Missouri.

After struggling offensively in an abbreviated spring season, the Huskers (2-0) have outscored their foes 8-0 to begin the season. They also earned their first road win since 2019.

Dale got the Nebraska offense going.

She peppered the top right side of the net in the 14th minute to get the Huskers on the board. Her second goal came in the 50th minute.

But the Husker offense wasn't done.

Senior Theresa Pujado connected in the 56th minute, and after NU took a 4-0 lead on an own goal, Omaha Marian graduate Reagan Raabe headed in a ball off a corner kick from Gwen Lane to push the Husker lead to five. It was Raabe's third goal of the season.

Sophomore Sami Hauk earned her second win after holding the Tigers scoreless over 77 minutes of work. She made three saves.

Missouri (0-2) was coming off a 4-0 loss to Illinois.