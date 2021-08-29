 Skip to main content
Husker soccer falls to 3-1 in heartbreaking fashion at Oklahoma
Husker soccer falls to 3-1 in heartbreaking fashion at Oklahoma

  • Updated
Despite outshooting Oklahoma and an outstanding performance in the net, the Nebraska soccer team didn't have enough steam to hang on against the Sooners.

The Huskers (3-1) fell for the first time this season and in heartbreaking fashion. Oklahoma (2-2) scored the lone goal of the match to win 1-0 in overtime Sunday in Norman, Oklahoma.

It marked the Sooners' first win against the Huskers since 2014. Nebraska does lead the series 13-5 overall, winning 2-1 in 2018 and tying in 2019.

Nebraska outshot Oklahoma 18-17, including a 5-1 advantage in the first overtime. However, in the 108th minute, Ella Pappas found the back of the net for the Sooners off an assist from Sheridan Michel.

Sophomore goalkeeper Sami Hauk made her fourth start of the season, making a career-high nine saves. Hauk was sidelined with an injury with less than a minute left in regulation and Makinzie Short came in relief with one save in 18 minutes.

Nebraska's 15 shots on goal were spread among eight different players, led by freshman Allison Napora's career-high three shots. Reagan Raabe, Dakota Chan, Theresa Pujado, Sarah Weber and Kenzie Coons each finished with two shots.

The Huskers return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday when they host Omaha at Hibner Stadium.

Nebraska soccer logo 2014
